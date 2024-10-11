Skip to main content
As seen on SA Live - Friday, October 11, 2024

Big Texas Comic Con celebrity, Botanical Garden spooky event, Halloween treats, celebrating National Sausage Pizza Day, sweet and sour snacks & more

John Marr, SA Live Producer

It's our Gonzaba Medical Group Takeover Show!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we see a Big Texas Comic Con celebrity, go to a Botanical Garden spooky event, eat Halloween treats, celebrate National Sausage Pizza Day, sweet and sour snacks and more.

Our Question of the Day: Which is your favorite pumpkin treat: pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin roll or pumpkin cookies? Comment here and look for your answer today on the show.

We go one-on-one with actor Emilio Rivera before he arrives at the Big Texas Comic Con. Big Texas Comic Con is happening today through Sunday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

It’s a scary good time at the San Antonio Botanical Garden! We get an inside look at their Halloween events and exhibits.

We bite down into “spook”-tacular Halloween treats from Cakes By Felicia.

Plus, we’re celebrating National Sausage Pizza Day with local pizza joint Sofia’s Pizzeria.

Additionally, if you’re looking for a sweet and sour snack fix then Sammy Snacks is for you! They are a local snack shop offering a wide-range of Mexican snacks.

