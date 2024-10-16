Skip to main content
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Creepy creatures, Halloween treats, canine chronicles, locally-made graham crackers, “Heartstopper” author chat & more

John Marr, SA Live Producer

Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo Halloween Extravaganza on SA Live (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we crawl with creepy creatures, make Halloween treats, learn about canine chronicles, eat locally-made graham crackers, chat with the author of “Heartstopper” & more

Our Question of the Day: Where have you had a spooky experience? Share your story with us! Comment here and look for your answer today on the show.

We go crawling with creepy creatures for a preview of Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo’s Howl-O-Ween Extravaganza.

Take a bite out of scary good Halloween sweets from Tough Love Cookies & Treats.

We’re in the doghouse! Our Resident Dog Dad digs up the “tail” of Bella the Chihuahua as the author of “Bella Goes To Tamallishares her dog’s adventures from paw to page!

Plus, we bake with Grammies Crackers! Keller Everts breaks down her no-bake Grammies Blondies that are perfect for kids of all ages.

One-on-one with the author and creator of the graphic novel and Netflix series “Heartstopper.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
John Marr headshot

John has worked his way through the ranks at SA Live. He started as an intern with the show in 2015, and joined the team full time as a photographer in 2017.

