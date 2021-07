Flowers or cupcakes? Where you can find these gorgeous cupcake bouquets | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Which would you rather have, flowers or cupcakes? Why not both?

Blooming Cupcakes in San Antonio bakes flowery arrangements that make excellent gifts.

Owner Jennyfer Miron shared a few frosting tips with Mike and Fiona. Watch the video above to see how you can make sunflower, succulent and cactus cupcakes.

For more information on Blooming Cupcakes or to put in an order, check out their Instagram page.