You’ll be able to support monarch butterflies with this new Texas license plate

SAN ANTONIO – Texans will be able to support monarch butterflies and other at-risk Texas wildlife by purchasing a newly-released conservation license plate, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.

The monarch butterfly plate was recently revealed by the department who held a vote to decide the final design. The license plate will be available in March, officials said.

✅ The votes are in! Here's the winning design of our newest Conservation License Plate. Proceeds will fund projects to... Posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Thursday, October 29, 2020

For $30, you can put one of these conservation plates on your vehicle, motorcycle or trailer.

You do not have to wait until your vehicle registration renewal is due, as the cost will be pro-rated, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.

How much of my money goes to the cause?

Twenty two dollars of the $30 goes directly to help fund conservation efforts right here in Texas, according to the department.

Whether it’s a bass that’s got your tongue or you love to camp, there’s pretty much a plate for any outdoor activity or wildlife non-profit available. You can shop the collection by clicking here.

