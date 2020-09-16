2,400+ personalized license plate requests were denied in Texas in 2020

Texas – Texans have requested some pretty interesting vanity license plates so far this year.

KSAT obtained a list of the rejected vanity license plate requests from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicle. Some are more crass than others but the one thing they have in common is that they didn’t get approved.

The coronavirus pandemic has apparently inspired some Texans to request vanity license plates like “FU COVID” and “FN COVID.”

Other vanity plate requests went the vulgar route with plate selections like “NOPENIS” and “MUD BUTT.”

From Jan. 1 through June 30 there were 2,425 vanity license plate requests that were denied by DMV officials.

Vanity license plates must be approved by the DMV and require additional fees in addition to registration fees.

To check if a personalized plate is available, click here.

Criteria for personalized plates are outlined in the DMV’s guidelines and restrictions which state that if the requested plate is considered objectionable or misleading it will be declined.

A plate might be considered objectionable if it’s viewed as indecent which includes a “reference to a sexual act; sexual body parts; excretory or bodily fluids or functions; or a ’69′” which is not allowed in any combination on a vehicle.

Vulgar words and derogatory words are grounds for denial, as well as words referring to “race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation, whether the reference is derogatory or not.”

Applications for vanity plates cost between $30 to $40 depending on the plate, according to DriversEd.com.

View the list of denied vanity plate requests below:

*Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article stated that the cost of the vanity plates is between $30 to $40 - that is the cost of the application fee.