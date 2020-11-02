Healthcare facility collecting letters for veterans in San Antonio this Veterans Day

In the middle of the election season, there’s a need to remember the men and women who fought to keep democracy alive.

Veterans Day is just a few days away, and there is a call to make sure our local veterans are never forgotten.

Candace Ramos and her team at Vitas Healthcare have a goal for Veterans Day this year: to collect 175 letters for veterans in the San Antonio community.

“It is very emotional and, you know, reading a letter ... can be interpreted so many different ways and it can tell a story from far away and really just take to heart that it’s someone took the time to recognize you and talk to directly to you and write that special letter for you,” she said.

It’s a small task for such a meaningful and memorable gesture.

“Due to the many challenges of covered this year, we saw the need to make sure that veterans who live specifically in long term care facilities such as nursing homes or assisted livings receive a tangible recognition that lets them know that their community is thinking of them and acknowledges their sacrifice,” Ramos said.

Vitas helps veterans here in Military City USA, and it’s important to remind those who have served that they are appreciated.

“It’s about veterans in the San Antonio community, so we today we want to honor those veterans on Veterans Day. And by writing a letter, it provides them with something that they can hold in their hands. It provides them with that memory of them being in the military and being a part of mail call,” Ramos said.

And for so many veterans, the letters last much longer than just the day.

“It’s something that they have to carry with them, not just on Veterans Day, but every day moving forward from now,” Ramos said.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and Vitas is trying to get all of the letters by this Friday, Nov. 6. You can mail them to 8401 Datapoint Drive, Suite 300, San Antonio, Texas 78229.