SAPD identifies 2nd person killed in high-speed vehicle crash on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – A second person has died following a high-speed vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side on Saturday night, San Antonio police said.

According to police, Samantha Caballero died at University Hospital following a crash that happened around 9 p.m. in the 5500 block of De Zavala Road.

According to police, a 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling east on De Zavala Road at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic when it struck a 2017 Honda Civic and lost control.

Police said the sedan rotated and entered the lanes of oncoming traffic and crashed into a 2007 Acura TSX, with the Ford landing in the grass and the Acura facing south in the westbound lanes.

The unidentified driver of the Ford Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A front passenger was taken to University Hospital with a broken right arm.

The driver, front passenger and Caballero, who was the rear passenger of the Acura, were all transported to University Hospital, where Caballero later died.

Police said the driver of the Acura was admitted for overnight observation with multiple rib fractures and said that the front passenger is in critical, but stable condition.

Police said the driver of the Honda Civic was not injured. The westbound lanes of De Zavala were shut down for several hours as authorities processed the scene.