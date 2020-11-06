Pharaoh Clark announces run for San Antonio City Council’s District 2

While we’re still wrapping up the 2020 General Election, one local activist has his mind set on next year.

Pharaoh Clark announced Friday that he will be running for San Antonio City Council, District 2, in May of 2021.

The district is currently held by Jada Andrews Sullivan, who was elected last year.

Clark became highly involved in the Black Lives Matter movement over the summer. He’s also worked directly with the City Council on changes the community wants to see.

Clark plans to formally announced his run for office Friday night at Tank’s Pizza on North New Braunfels.

The city’s general election is set for May 1, 2021.

