Bexar County Elections Department administrator assures residents every vote is secure

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump’s allegations about voter fraud have some concerned about the election process. However, voter fraud is rare and the president hasn’t backed the allegations with proof.

“It’s no different than any of the other elections I’ve seen. I think he’s just trying to hold on to power," said Jim Linehan.

Linehand believes the allegations are nonsense. He said he voted in person but was not worried that his vote wasn’t counted. He said he trusts elections offices and doesn’t believe they are involved in any fraud.

“They don’t have any skin in this game other than to do what’s right for the country," he said.

Votes by mail have been a major topic during the election and some question if the process is secure and valid.

Jacque Callanen, Bexar County Elections Department administrator, said the office keeps track of all votes and ensures that voter records are as accurate as can be.

“We get notified of deaths. We get notified if someone has moved out of the county,” she said.

Callanen is aware that other organizations have ballot trackers but adds they aren’t always accurate.

“Please tell them to come to us. I think that should reassure a lot of people," Callanen said.

Residents can track their vote on the Bexar County Elections website’s homepage. Once there, they will find a roster where they can select the date they voted, whether in-person or mail.

The elections website also has a separate page for voters who wish to track their mail-in-ballot. All this needs is the voter’s last name and birthdate.

Michael Nachebe said it’s a great resource.

“I feel that’s a great system to feel good about your vote and the process itself," he said.

He said misinformation can be harmful.

“If you’re level headed enough you trust the process," he said.

RELATED: 4 big takeaways for Texas, Bexar County after 2020 election