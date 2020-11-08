World mourns the loss of Alex Trebek after more than 30 years of trivia stardom

LOS ANGELES – Alex Trebek, the 80-year-old host of “Jeopardy!," died Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of trivia and quick-wittedness that will forever be unmatched in the hearts and minds of those who witnessed it firsthand.

For more than 30 years, Trebek led the world in a master class of suave energy, charisma and charm over a game than many people would classify as, well trivial.

But it was more than a game to those who watched and to those who played.

The Associated Press reported that Trebek — who announced in 2019 that he had advanced pancreatic cancer — died at his home in California, surrounded by his family and friends.

The show also announced the star’s death on social media.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek fought through his cancer diagnosis and worked the show as early as this week when he shared an emotional moment with Albert Thakur, a Navy veteran, who claimed that Trebek and the show had played a large part in helping him learn the English language.

Since the show, Thakur has been the talk of the latest “Trebek moment" as another example of the host’s lasting impacts on the show.

When with proud joy we lift Life's red wine up

To drink deep of the mystic shining cup

And ecstasy through all our being leaps—

Death bows his head and weeps.



I am overwhelmed with emotion right now and my heart goes out to the Trebek family. #Jeopardy #alextrebek @jeopardy pic.twitter.com/klFwYw9Cau — Burt Thakur (@albertthakur) November 8, 2020

Below are reactions taken from show guests, celebrities and fans celebrating the life and legacy of Trebek:

One of my favorite Alex Trebek moments 😂😂😂

What a savage. https://t.co/zqHbgGblNc — Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) November 8, 2020

Sad news. Alex Trebek, long-running 'Jeopardy' host, has died. https://t.co/8u0xh9Q85h — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2020

The FOX NFL Sunday crew gives their condolences to the great Alex Trebek and his entire family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z5xpdikKbN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek

Super Lakers fan since 1973 pic.twitter.com/anTBZ8y2ix — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 8, 2020

We’re deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s passing. His cultural impact was immeasurable, and he will be missed. RIP. — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) November 8, 2020

#RIP Alex Trebek who passed away this morning at the age of 80. Over the course of his career as the host of "Jeopardy!", Trebek did many tours with the USO to hold tryouts for Department of Defense personnel stationed overseas. In 2007, he took a tour of USS Kitty Hawk in Japan. pic.twitter.com/ohuuXsL1en — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) November 8, 2020

We lost a hosting legend today and a real gentleman Alex Trebek. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his Jeopardy family. pic.twitter.com/hV414az4Q5 — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) November 8, 2020

