79ºF

Local News

World mourns the loss of Alex Trebek after more than 30 years of trivia stardom

Trebek died Sunday at his home in California, surrounded by his family and friends

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek
FILE - This May 5, 2019, file photo shows Alex Trebek gestures while presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Trebek died at home with family and friends surrounding him, Jeopardy! studio Sony said in a statement. Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This May 5, 2019, file photo shows Alex Trebek gestures while presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Trebek died at home with family and friends surrounding him, Jeopardy! studio Sony said in a statement. Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (2019 Invision)

LOS ANGELES – Alex Trebek, the 80-year-old host of “Jeopardy!," died Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of trivia and quick-wittedness that will forever be unmatched in the hearts and minds of those who witnessed it firsthand.

For more than 30 years, Trebek led the world in a master class of suave energy, charisma and charm over a game than many people would classify as, well trivial.

But it was more than a game to those who watched and to those who played.

The Associated Press reported that Trebek — who announced in 2019 that he had advanced pancreatic cancer — died at his home in California, surrounded by his family and friends.

The show also announced the star’s death on social media.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” The show tweeted Sunday. “Thank you, Alex.”

Trebek fought through his cancer diagnosis and worked the show as early as this week when he shared an emotional moment with Albert Thakur, a Navy veteran, who claimed that Trebek and the show had played a large part in helping him learn the English language.

Since the show, Thakur has been the talk of the latest “Trebek moment" as another example of the host’s lasting impacts on the show.

Below are reactions taken from show guests, celebrities and fans celebrating the life and legacy of Trebek:

Related: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: