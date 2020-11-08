76ºF

Local News

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer

He passed away Sunday morning surrounded by friends and family, the show reports

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!" Trebek's memoir, "The Answer Is: Reflections on My Life," will be released on Tuesday, July 21. (Jeopardy! via AP)
This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!" Trebek's memoir, "The Answer Is: Reflections on My Life," will be released on Tuesday, July 21. (Jeopardy! via AP) (© 2017 Califon Productions, Inc.)

Famed host of “Jeopardy!” Alex Trebek has passed away, according to a social media post from the show.

Trebek, 80, died Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and friends at his home.

Trebek was battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the time of his death. He first announced his diagnosis in March 2019.

He was the host of Jeopardy! for over 30 years, according to The Associated Press.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

RELATED: How is Alex Trebek doing as he celebrates 80th birthday?

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: