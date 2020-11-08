Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Famed host of “Jeopardy!” Alex Trebek has passed away, according to a social media post from the show.

Trebek, 80, died Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and friends at his home.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek was battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the time of his death. He first announced his diagnosis in March 2019.

He was the host of Jeopardy! for over 30 years, according to The Associated Press.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

