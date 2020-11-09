Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 8: Officials report 88 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 67,627 total COVID-19 cases and 1,285 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, an increase of 88 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

Twelve deaths that were reported between Aug. 9 - Oct. 23 were added to the county’s death toll, according to health officials.

A total of 174 backlogged cases will also be added to the county’s total case count Sunday, according to health officials. These results are from several different labs, ranging from June 12 - Oct. 23.

The 7-day moving average of cases, as of Friday, is 218.

City officials also reported that 274 patients are hospitalized, 116 are in the intensive care unit and 80 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 66% of ventilators available.