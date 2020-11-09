Holiday in the Park returning to Six Flags Fiesta Texas with Christmas lights, ‘larger-than-life’ props

SAN ANTONIO – Ghouls and goblins have been replaced with Christmas trees and "massive stacks of presents” at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Six Flags on Monday announced Fiesta Texas will still host Holiday in the Park this year despite a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., but things may look a little different.

Fiesta Texas will have no indoor shows this year, but the park will have outdoor holiday decor, millions of LED lights and socially distanced meets-and-greets with characters.

Officials with the amusement park chain say the modified version of Holiday in the Park gives guests an “immersive and thrilling holiday celebration in a safe, outdoor environment.”

Holiday in the Park is one of several places in San Antonio to see holiday lights. Along with the lights, Fiesta Texas will have Christmas trees, giant ornaments, “massive stacks of presents” and “larger-than-life toys" for photo opportunities.

The park will be open every weekend and on select days from now until January, according to a news release. For park hours, click here.

Guests 2 years and older will be required to wear masks. Guests must make a reservation prior to visiting the park. For more information, click here.