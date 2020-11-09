Supporters of President Trump express doubts regarding ballot counting in 2020 election

San Antonio – A day after former Vice President Joe Biden was announced as the next President-elect of the United States, supporters of President Donald Trump expressed their doubts during a “Trump Train” event at the Cowboys Dancehall.

Jayson Martinez, one of the participants, said he is a proud, Hispanic Republican. He said he’s been researching President Trump since he first ran for president.

“I think of myself as a very smart individual,” Martinez said. “I have been studying him for at least four years, if not, more. It is amazing to me that he beat out all of these lawyers and everyone, including Hillary Clinton. Ever since then, he’s been dominating.”

He said he’s concerned about how he thinks the left side of the isle would run the country.

“I am a realist,” Martinez said. “The world is twisted right now. I don’t think Democrats are for the people. People who vote that way are not doing their research. They are just picking Biden just because.”

Martinez said he has doubts about the ballot counting process.

“The numbers don’t add up,” Martinez said. “They don’t make sense. This is coming from a person who researches numbers all of the time. It is very shady and it makes me sad to the core.”

He said he believes President Trump unfairly lost the election.

“If he fairly lost, that is one thing,” Martinez said. “But he didn’t and that is the reality of it. He was cheated. There is nothing he could have done. You have all of these one-sided ballots for Biden coming through out of nowhere and then reports of ballots being found in ditches and creeks. That is not right. Then, Biden has been hiding in his basement this whole time lets me know he wasn’t worried one bit.”

Another participant in the “Trump Train” on Sunday agreed with Martinez.

“If every legal vote is counted and Trump falls short, so be it, I am not a sore loser, but at the end of the day, every legal vote should count,” said Gary Shafer. “It shouldn’t be someone who is 173-years-old voting. Come on now.”

He said there is a reason why he plans to continue driving along with the “Trump Train.”

“It is a way for us Republicans to get together and unite,” Shafer said. “We believe in unity. There is no segregation. We don’t believe that there is one set race or religion. All of us here from different background believe and support President Donald Trump.”

Shafer said he is confident about President Trump’s pursuit of litigation regarding the ballot counting process.

“I think when it goes to the Supreme Court and due process, I think the truth will come out and Trump will remain our President,” Shafer said. “It is going to be an uphill battle and we are in it for the long haul. We didn’t hang up our Trump flags. We didn’t call it quits the day the media announced Biden as the President-elect. So yes, we are still here for the long haul. It is not over yet.”

