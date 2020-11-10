Elon Musk’s Boring Company announces new jobs based in Austin

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN – Elon Musk’s Boring Company has announced several job openings based in Austin.

The Boring Company is a not-so-boring venture by Musk to solve traffic problems by developing a series of tunnels.

Rumor has it that "Austin Chalk" is geologically one of best soils for tunneling. Want to find out? Austin jobs now available.https://t.co/imlQMDfprJ — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) November 9, 2020

Yes, the same company that dreamed up flamethrowers is attempting to solve large-scale traffic jams.

According to the company’s frequently asked questions page, “a large network of tunnels many levels deep would help alleviate congestion in any city.”

It’s clear, at least to Musk, no matter how large a city grows, more levels can always be added.

Currently, engineer and operations positions are open in Austin.

Click here for more information.

Read also: