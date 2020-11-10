73ºF

Local News

Elon Musk’s Boring Company announces new jobs based in Austin

The company is looking for a few good people to develop in Texas’ capital city

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Elon Musk, The Boring Company, Tunnels, Traffic
FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. In a tweet on Thursday, Aug. 27, Musk solved a mystery involving a 27-year-old Russian who prosecutors say flew to the United States to offer a major-company insider $1 million to assist in a ransomware extortion attack on the firm. According to the billionaire, the scheme took aim at the electric car companys 1.9 million-square-foot factory in Sparks, Nevada, which makes batteries for Tesla vehicles and energy storage units. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. In a tweet on Thursday, Aug. 27, Musk solved a mystery involving a 27-year-old Russian who prosecutors say flew to the United States to offer a major-company insider $1 million to assist in a ransomware extortion attack on the firm. According to the billionaire, the scheme took aim at the electric car companys 1.9 million-square-foot factory in Sparks, Nevada, which makes batteries for Tesla vehicles and energy storage units. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN – Elon Musk’s Boring Company has announced several job openings based in Austin.

The Boring Company is a not-so-boring venture by Musk to solve traffic problems by developing a series of tunnels.

Yes, the same company that dreamed up flamethrowers is attempting to solve large-scale traffic jams.

According to the company’s frequently asked questions page, “a large network of tunnels many levels deep would help alleviate congestion in any city.”

It’s clear, at least to Musk, no matter how large a city grows, more levels can always be added.

Currently, engineer and operations positions are open in Austin.

Click here for more information.

Read also:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: