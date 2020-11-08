Tesla’s tequila sells out soon after initial launch

SAN CARLOS, California – This week, Tesla announced a new, small-batch, premium tequila priced at $250 a bottle.

However, don’t plan on getting your hands on a bottle soon, as the company says they’re sold out. What was once just an April Fool’s Day joke by company founder Elon Musk has now turned into a reality.

Yes, the same company that successfully mass-marketed and produced electric vehicles has dreamed up a tequila made from sustainably-sourced agave.

According to a post on the company’s website, the Tesla Tequila is an exclusive, small-batch, premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves.

The tequila is aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and comes in a hand-blown glass bottle, which resembles a lightning bolt.

“Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish,” the company wrote in its description. “Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila.”

If you were one of the lucky few to order the tequila, orders are expected to ship in late 2020.

For more information on the Tesla tequila, visit its website here.

