Palo Alto College breaks ground on new bond-funded building

SAN ANTONIO – The 35-year-old Palo Alto College campus has a new beacon of hope for students as well as the South Side community.

The community college broke ground Tuesday morning for it’s new bond-funded multi-purpose building, which will be the largest building on its campus.

Back in 2017, Bexar county voters approved a $450 million bond with $66 million going to the Palo Alto College for the creation of a multi-purpose building and other campus renovations.

The new “Rio Grande” building will have labs for robotics, cyber security, dental hygiene, criminal justice and more.

It will also be a community outreach building and have a simulated court room and community health clinic.

“I feel like we didn’t have this type of facility that supports learning and engagement in the way that this facility does,” Katherine Beaumont Doss, Interim VP of College Services Palo Alto College said.

Palo Alto College officials said the building will also likely boost the economy and workforce for the community.

The two-story building is projected to be completed by the Fall of 2022.