'We are going to catch you’: Houston police sergeant killed in shooting; suspects sought, chief says

HOUSTON – A 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department was killed in a shooting in north Houston while on his way to work, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Houston police received a call for shots fired in the 7900 block of North Freeway and Stuebner Airline Road.

Acevedo says Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, was on his way to work at the airport when he engaged with a suspect in a gun battle at the location for unknown reasons.

After he was shot, Rios ran to a nearby motel, about 50 to 75 yards away, to plead for help. He died at the scene after emergency medical services arrived, Acevedo said.

The chief said the police department is following leads to find the suspect or suspects. He also said two vehicles were involved in the shooting -- a Mercedes-Benz, which has been seized by police, and a black pickup truck.

Acevedo had the following message for the suspect or suspects involved:

“We are going to catch you,” he said. “Do yourself a favor and turn yourself in.”

Acevedo asked anyone with information to call the police.

Rios leaves behind four children, his parents, his brother and two cousins who work for the Houston Police Department.