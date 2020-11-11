Here’s what is open, closed this Veterans Day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – In observance of Veterans Day, several city offices in San Antonio will stay closed for the day.

Public safety and emergency services will operate Wednesday, but here are the city services that will be open or closed:

Open:

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage

SAPD, SAFD and EMS

3-1-1 call center and COVID-19 hotline will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Downtown city-owned parking meters will be free on Wednesday

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

City parks and natural areas

Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway

Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Road

Pre-K 4 SA centers and corporate office

Head start administrative offices and school district sites

VIA: Bus routes will follow the schedule currently operating on weekdays. The Downtown Information Center and Crossroads Information Center will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and the call center will be open 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

CPS Energy’s offices, customer service centers and call center

Closed:

Alamodome box office and administrative offices

Central Library and all branch libraries

All Metro Health clinics

Animal Care Services lobby and adoption center

Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio

Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry

Senior comprehensive centers and senior nutrition sites (contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedules)

Community service centers

Child care services administrative offices

Office of the city clerk, passports, vital records and municipal archives and records

SAPD’s administration and records section

Parks and Recreation community centers, Ron Darner Reservations Officee

Enrique Barrera Community Fitness Center

McFarlin Tennis Center and Fairchild Tennis Courts

Limited fitness in the park classes will be offered

La Villita and Market Square shops and La Villita administrative offices

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square and Market Square administrative Offices

Willie C. Velasquez Emergency Services Center

Office of Historic Preservation

Development Services Department

SAFD administrative offices

Solid Waste Management administrative offices

Read also

Freebies, deals that veterans, active-duty military can enjoy this Veterans Day