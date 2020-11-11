Here’s what is open, closed this Veterans Day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – In observance of Veterans Day, several city offices in San Antonio will stay closed for the day.
Public safety and emergency services will operate Wednesday, but here are the city services that will be open or closed:
Open:
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage
- SAPD, SAFD and EMS
- 3-1-1 call center and COVID-19 hotline will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Downtown city-owned parking meters will be free on Wednesday
- Dead animal collection crews will be on duty
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- City parks and natural areas
- Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
- Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Road
- Pre-K 4 SA centers and corporate office
- Head start administrative offices and school district sites
- VIA: Bus routes will follow the schedule currently operating on weekdays. The Downtown Information Center and Crossroads Information Center will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and the call center will be open 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
- CPS Energy’s offices, customer service centers and call center
Closed:
- Alamodome box office and administrative offices
- Central Library and all branch libraries
- All Metro Health clinics
- Animal Care Services lobby and adoption center
- Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio
- Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry
- Senior comprehensive centers and senior nutrition sites (contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedules)
- Community service centers
- Child care services administrative offices
- Office of the city clerk, passports, vital records and municipal archives and records
- SAPD’s administration and records section
- Parks and Recreation community centers, Ron Darner Reservations Officee
- Enrique Barrera Community Fitness Center
- McFarlin Tennis Center and Fairchild Tennis Courts
- Limited fitness in the park classes will be offered
- La Villita and Market Square shops and La Villita administrative offices
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square and Market Square administrative Offices
- Willie C. Velasquez Emergency Services Center
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Development Services Department
- SAFD administrative offices
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices
