Freebies, deals that veterans, active-duty military can enjoy this Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO – Restaurants around San Antonio are offering veterans and active-duty military some freebies and deals in honor of Veterans Day on Wednesday.

From doughnuts to steaks, current and former military members can cash in on a variety of appetizers, meals and desserts from a wide range of business.

Military IDs must be presented in order to take advantage of the deals, and the majority of the deals are offered for dine-in only.

Here are food deals for military members and veterans:

54th Street: Veterans and active-duty military can eat free for up to $12 while dining in.

Bar Louie: On Wednesday, active-duty military and veterans can receive a free burger or flatbread of their choice. Participants must show a valid ID, and the offer is valid for dine-in only.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Current military members and veterans can receive a free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr Pepper. It is valid for dine-in on Wednesday only.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Military members and their families can receive 20% off on Wednesday.

Chicken N Pickle: A flag-raising ceremony to honor military service members will be held at 11:11 a.m. Throughout the day, Chicken N Pickle will provide veterans with a small gift.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a meal from a fixed menu. The deal is for dine-in only at participating restaurants. For a list of free menu items, click Veterans and active-duty military can receive a meal from a fixed menu. The deal is for dine-in only at participating restaurants. For a list of free menu items, click here

Dairy Queen: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free medium Blizzard on Wednesday. Proof of service is required.

Denny’s: Veterans and military personnel can get a free build-your-own grand slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. The offer is for dine-in only, and hours can vary by location.

Dunkin': Veterans and active-duty military can get a free doughnut of their choice for in-store only.

Golden Corral: Active-duty military or veterans can pick up a promotional card at a restaurant throughout November to receive a free meal. The cards can be redeemed from now until May 31 for dine-in only, Monday to Thursday.

Hopdoddy’s: On Wednesday, Hopdoddy Burger Bar at The Rim and The Vineyard will offer a free classic burger to veterans and active-duty service members who show up in uniform or show their military ID. The offer is available for to-go and dining in.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military can eat a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday. An ID is required and the offer is for dine-in only. To see the fixed menu, click Veterans and active-duty military can eat a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday. An ID is required and the offer is for dine-in only. To see the fixed menu, click here

McDonald’s: All San Antonio locations will be giving away a free breakfast combo meal of choice to all veterans and active-duty servicemen and women showing proper military ID on Veterans Day from 6-10:30 a.m.

Plucker’s: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free meal when dining-in on Wednesday.

QT: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free self-serve coffee or fountain drink on Wednesday. They must show a military ID.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can receive a free appetizer or dessert from a fixed menu. Guests must show a valid military ID.

Red Robin: Military Royalty members can receive a free tavern burger with bottomless steak fries from Nov. 12 to Nov. 30. This offer is available for to-go or dine-in.

The Rustic: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Rustic burger from 3-11 p.m. on Wednesday.

TravelCenters of America: Active-duty military and veterans can receive a free meal at Country Pride Iron Skillet or participating quick-serve restaurants on Wednesday. Proof of service is required.

Yard House: Active-duty military and veterans can receive a free appetizer on Wednesday.

