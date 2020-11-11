81ºF

Man shot in the knee during dispute over parking spot, San Antonio police say

Suspect was not located during search of the area

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say shot a man while refusing to give up a parking space at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

Officers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Oakhill Drive, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound in the left knee.

The victim told police that he and the suspect got into a heated argument over a parking space at the complex, a preliminary report states.

The suspect, who is allegedly not a resident at the apartment complex, pulled out a gun and fired one shot, striking the victim.

He was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim could not give police a detailed description of the suspect or his vehicle. The suspect was not found after police searched the area.

