Police: Motorcycle crash near Highway 90 caused by dead dog on the road

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man lost control of his motorcycle on a West Side highway access road early Thursday after hitting a dead dog.

The 48-year-old biker suffered a serious head injury in the crash, which happened on the eastbound access road of Highway 90 near Springvale just before 3 a.m.

Police say another driver told them he had run over the same dog, which appeared to be dead already, moments before the biker hit it.

That driver says he pulled over in a nearby parking lot to check for damage to his car.

While he was stopped, he says he heard a loud crash, then saw the motorcycle wobbling back and forth.

Accident investigators told KSAT12 News that the impact sent the biker flying.

His motorcycle continued rolling on its own onto the Highway 90 entrance ramp, they said.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time and suffered head trauma.

He was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The eastbound access road remained closed for more than two hours while police investigated the crash.