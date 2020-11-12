65ºF

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing on Highway 90 access road, police say

Crash occurred around 3 a.m. in area of Springvale

Image of motorcycle crash on Highway 90 near 410/Springville near the Victory Worship Center.
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he crashed on the Highway 90 access road early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on the access road of Highway 90, in the area of Springvale near the Victory Worship Center.

According to police, the 48-year-old man was heading east when he lost control and fell off the bike.

Police said the motorcycle continued to roll onto the highway entrance ramp.

The man was not wearing a helmet and suffered head trauma, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

The access road of the highway was closed as emergency crews worked. It has since reopened.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

