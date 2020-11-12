You can grab free coffee at Corner Bakery every day through 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all coffee lovers! If you’re looking to save a few bucks and indulge in a free cup of coffee, Corner Bakery’s got you covered for the rest of 2020.

Yes, you read that right. Corner Bakery is offering all customers a free coffee of any size from Nov. 16 through Dec. 31. The offer is good for in-person or online orders.

There are no purchases or app downloads required for customers to redeem the free coffee, the restaurant says. To get your free coffee, all you have to do is mention that you would like a free cup of coffee when ordering in the cafe, or redeem the offer online by entering the code “FREECOFFEE.”

“In light of the times, I could not think of a better way to welcome customers into our cafes than with a hot cup of coffee on the house,” Owner Jay Pandya said in a statement. “It has been a tough year for everyone and if we can be a bright spot in a world full of uncertainty – the complimentary, delicious, hand-roasted cup of coffee you can count on – then I’m all for it.”

The offer is only valid at participating Corner Bakery locations.

To learn more, visit the bakery’s website here.

