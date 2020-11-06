Starbucks holiday drinks are back with free red cups on Friday

Need something to be merry about after a long week? The 2020 Starbucks holiday drinks are officially back in stores.

The festive drinks are back for the holidays and include the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte.

Anyone who orders one of the holiday beverages on Friday, Nov. 6, will receive a free collectible cup, while supplies last.

The free cups are available for orders placed in the cafe, drive-thru or curbside, in addition to Starbucks Delivers with Uber Eats.

The Seattle-based coffee company is also serving new holiday-inspired foods like the cranberry orange scone, sugar plum Danish pastry, cranberry bliss bar, snowman cookie and a snowman cake pop.

