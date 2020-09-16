Floresville set to break ground on first Starbucks in Wilson County

Floresville, Texas – For most of us we can drive up to a Starbucks at any time, but in Wilson County that wasn’t an option until now.

The Floresville City Manager has announced that a Starbucks is being developed.

A groundbreaking celebration will be held on Sept. 18.

In an announcement on Facebook, city manager Henrietta Turner said that the project will create local jobs and support economic development.

“This is one of the many projects that are in the works, as we continue the partnership with the City of Floresville," Economic Development Executive Director Benjamin T. Reed said. “With the addition of Starbucks to the area, this allows us to better compete with a different type of retailer.”

The Starbucks will be located off Highway 181.