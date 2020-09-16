86ºF

Floresville set to break ground on first Starbucks in Wilson County

Town hopes coffee franchise will help boost economy

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

FILE - This June 26, 2019, file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks announced Friday, June 12, 2020, that the company is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter gear. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Floresville, Texas – For most of us we can drive up to a Starbucks at any time, but in Wilson County that wasn’t an option until now.

The Floresville City Manager has announced that a Starbucks is being developed.

A groundbreaking celebration will be held on Sept. 18.

In an announcement on Facebook, city manager Henrietta Turner said that the project will create local jobs and support economic development.

“This is one of the many projects that are in the works, as we continue the partnership with the City of Floresville," Economic Development Executive Director Benjamin T. Reed said. “With the addition of Starbucks to the area, this allows us to better compete with a different type of retailer.”

The Starbucks will be located off Highway 181.

