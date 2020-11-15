Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 14: Officials report 389 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new virus-related death

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 69,793 total COVID-19 cases and 1,294 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 389 new cases.

One new death was reported today.

City officials also reported that 371 patients are hospitalized, 129 are in the intensive care unit and 60 are on ventilators.

There are 12% of staffed beds available and 65% of ventilators available.