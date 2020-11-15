78ºF

Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 14: Officials report 389 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new virus-related death

COVID-19 related hospitalizations are seeing an uptick, numbers indicate

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 69,793 total COVID-19 cases and 1,294 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 389 new cases.

One new death was reported today.

City officials also reported that 371 patients are hospitalized, 129 are in the intensive care unit and 60 are on ventilators.

There are 12% of staffed beds available and 65% of ventilators available.

