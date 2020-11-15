Migratory birds are back at Padre Island National Seashore... and so are their antics, officials say

Migratory birds are back at Padre Island Seashore and so are their “wild antics,” according to the Padre Island National Seashore officials.

Despite the ‘unseasonably’ warm temperatures, migratory birds have started appearing at Padre Island, officials said Sunday. These birds include long-billed curlews, northern harriers, ospreys, great blue herons and redhead ducks, among others.

Still, with these new birds in the area, it’s not uncommon for some disagreements to arise between them.

Two great blue herons were seen fighting on the seashore earlier this week over the same feeding spot, officials said, and it was “not something you see every day.” You can watch video of the incident below:

The birds are back! Even though temperatures remain unseasonably warm, our migratory birds have started showing up. We'... Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Sunday, November 15, 2020

The great blue herons tend to be extremely territorial over their feeding spots and officials said both of these birds picked the same spot, leading to the disagreement.

To learn more about these birds, visit the PINS website here.

RELATED: Cannibalistic fish washes up on Padre Island National Seashore