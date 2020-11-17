San Antonio one of 9 cities in the world with new ‘Nike Unite’ concept store

SAN ANTONIO – Nike just announced that San Antonio is home to a new shopping experience called ‘Nike Unite.’

The new chain that has fewer than 10 locations worldwide opened a new store in The Quarry Shopping center on East Basse Road.

According to the company, “Nike Unite exists to serve and celebrate the people in each local community, and each store is designed to be a reflection of their heart and spirit.”

Each store will have unique decorations that represent the local culture and products specifically curated for that community, the athletic apparel giant said.

“Consumers are welcomed by an in-store community wall highlighting the store team and local partnerships, and design elements throughout the space also look to tell the story of the community,” the Nike site reads. “From local landmarks to hometown athletes, the design allows the local residents to feel represented in the space.”

Nike currently has other locations currently open in Namyangju (South Korea), Portland, Oregon, East New York, and East Kilbride (UK) with plans to open stores in South Chicago, Atlanta, Beijing – Jingliang (China), and Beijing – Jingzang (China).

For more about the Nike Unite shopping experience click here and for hours and contact information for the San Antonio store click here.