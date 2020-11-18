42ºF

View video, floor plans of rare new construction in Alamo Heights

Only 13 townhomes are available in Quarry Heights Villas

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – The enclave city of Alamo Heights is known for its historical homes, so entirely new home construction is rare.

Quarry Heights Villas is building 13 customizable townhome villas with six different floorplans in an anticipated gated community.

Prices for the private enclave townhomes will start at $1 million and floorplan sizes range from 2,800 to 3,600 square feet, according to the website.

The villas will be perched on a rim above The Quarry Golf Course.

Davis Custom Homes is the builder for the community. For more details, click here.

All photos and video provided by Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

