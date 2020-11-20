Is this your cow? Bovine found roaming FM 3009, Comal County Sheriff’s Office says

COMAL COUNTY – Did you lose your cow?

Comal County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a cow to Facebook on Thursday morning and are searching for the owner.

The cow was found and caught in the 2700 block of FM 3009, deputies said in the post.

Anyone who might know who the cow belongs to is asked to call 830-620-3400.

It’s unclear if the owner of the cow has been located as of Friday morning.