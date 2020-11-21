San Antonio leaders to send emergency alert to residents to warn against Thanksgiving gatherings

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials will deploy an emergency alert to cell phones of residents after the city reported its highest number of coronavirus cases since July on Friday.

City leaders will send the alert at 7 p.m., in an effort to remind residents to not hold Thanksgiving gatherings and to continue following public health guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.

Officials announced 936 coronavirus cases Friday, which is the highest number of cases the city has seen in a single day since July, when 946 cases were announced on July 29.

This brings the COVID-19 case total in the county to 72,313 cases. There were seven additional deaths reported as well, bringing the total to 1,316.