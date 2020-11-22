Man charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting father in living room, deputies say

BUDA, Texas – A family dispute took a deadly turn after a man fatally shot his father in the living room of their Hays County home. Now, he’s charged with first-degree murder.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m., Saturday, at a residence in the 200 block of Shale Circle in Buda, Texas.

Deputies responded to the family violence disturbance call and after arriving on scene, they found a deceased man in the living room.

Witnesses told deputies the victim, who was identified as Darrell Thierry, 65, had an argument with his son, Damien Roberts, 42. Both were visiting from out of town, and during the argument, Roberts struck Thierry unconscious, officials said.

Roberts then went to a bedroom and grabbed a handgun before returning. He shot Thierry multiple times and killed him, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office arrested Roberts at the residence. However, after he was taken into custody, Roberts tried to escape by trying to push through deputies, officials said. After a brief struggle ensued, he was then secured and placed in the patrol unit.

Roberts was then taken to the Hays County Jail, where he was charged with first-degree murder and third-degree attempted escape from custody while confined.

He was later released and is currently waiting to be magistrated.

Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 and speak with the Criminal Investigations Division.

RELATED: BCSO: Human remains found in SE Bexar County believed to be woman, several persons of interest connected to case