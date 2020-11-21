WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Salazar gives update on human remains found in SE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Sheriff Javier Salazar is giving an update Saturday on the human remains that were found on the side of the road earlier this week in Southeast Bexar County.

The briefing is set for 12 p.m. at the corner of Pleasanton and W Harlan Ave. You can watch Sheriff Salazar’s update in the video player above.

A county work crew was picking up trash in the area Thursday afternoon in the 9200 block of S.W.W. White Road near Higdon Road when they discovered a wrapped bundle that was “heavier than normal.” Sheriff Salazar also noted the area is known for illegal dumping.

The human remains were found wrapped in a tarp and “dumped on the side of the road,” according to Salazar.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unclear if the human remains are male or female or what age the individual was.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

