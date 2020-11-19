Human remains found on side of road in Southeast Bexar County, Bexar County sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating what they suspect was a homicide after human remains were discovered in rural Southeast Bexar County.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, a county work crew was picking up trash in the area Thursday afternoon in the 9200 block of S.W.W. White Road near Higdon Road when they discovered a bundle that was “heavier than normal” on the side of the roadway.

The human remains were found wrapped in a tarp and “dumped on the side of the road,” according to Salazar.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unclear if the human remains are male or female or what age the individual was. It’s too early to tell if it was foul play and Sheriff Salazar said he believes the human remains were left there fairly recently.

The crime lab is still working to process the scene and deputies will be investigation for several more hours.

Original:

A homicide investigation is currently underway in Southeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies alerted the public of the investigation Thursday afternoon, which is taking place in the 9200 block of S W.W. White Road and Higdon Road.

Details are limited at this time; however, officials said there is currently no threat to the public.

