Authorities ID 2 women killed in head-on crash along Loop 1604 in south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two women who were killed in a crash on Wednesday morning in South Bexar County.

Christine Badillo, 28, and Amanda Yvette Jimenez, 30, died at the scene of the crash on Loop 1604 and Benton City Road, between Somerset Road and Interstate 35, authorities said.

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle going westbound on Loop 1604 at a high rate of speed began to veer off the side of the road, and when the driver tried to get the vehicle back in the lane, they overcompensated and went into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle struck another vehicle that was headed eastbound.

Badillo and Jimenez were dead on arrival, BCSO said. It is not clear which vehicle the two passengers were riding in.

Read also: