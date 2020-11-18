2 killed in crash in south Bexar County; Loop 1604 shut down until further notice

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in South Bexar County.

Loop 1604 between Somerset Road and Interstate 35 are closed in both directions until further notice, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to BCSO, a vehicle traveling westbound on Loop 1604 at a high rate of speed began to run off the side of the road, when the driver tried to get back into its lane and overcompensated. The vehicle swerved onto oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

Two people were dead at the scene, BCSO said.

We’ll have more updates on this story as more information becomes available.