Driver avoids hitting homeless man in street, crashes into building, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 50s avoided serious injury after she crashed her vehicle into the corner of a building early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 2100 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from Southwest Military Drive on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the female driver was heading down Pleasanton Road when she swerved to avoid hitting a homeless man walking in the street.

Police said the woman avoided the man, but that she crashed into the corner of a nearby building. She was not hurt.

Investigators say alcohol did not play a factor in the crash and that she stayed at the scene. Firefighters have since boarded up the brick wall.

The San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.