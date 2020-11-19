SAPD: 2 men with handgun rob Northeast Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men who robbed a Northeast Side convenience store early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 3:20 a.m. to an Exxon gas station in the 12200 block of Nacogdoches Road, not far from Thousand Oaks Drive after receiving word a robbery.

According to police, one of the men entered the store and pulled out a gun just before demanding cash. The other man stood at the door as a lookout, police said.

The pair took the money and ran on foot, police said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators say they are watching surveillance video in search of clues. Police were not able to offer a description of the robbers.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.