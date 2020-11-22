San Antonio’s only Nestle Toll House Cafe asks for public’s support to survive COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s only Nestle Toll House Cafe is one of several businesses fighting to keep its doors open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With limited customers stopping by and sales beginning to tank due to the pandemic, the owner is asking for the public’s support to help the cafe stay afloat.

The Nestle cafe is located at 6626 W. Loop 1604 in San Antonio and it specializes in sweets and coffee.

Owner Sherry Ramirez shared a video on social media this last week on Facebook, TikTok and other platforms, saying the cafe really needs customers to help them make ends meet.

“I’m coming to you from the bottom of my heart today to ask for some help. We are struggling. COVID-19 has stopped a lot of people from coming and we really need you to come,” Ramirez said in the video.

Whether you have a craving for a cookie or have a special occasion coming up, Ramirez said the cafe is ready to serve any and all needs.

“We got a case full of goodies and we would love to have you come up and help support and keep Nestle alive,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez is a retired military veteran who served more than 36 years as a registered nurse and acute care nurse practitioner in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Ramirez said she decided to open the cafe to help spread some positivity in the Alamo City.

“I’m a retired veteran and I opened this cafe to be a light in this little community. If you can help out at all, please come by and we thank you very, very much,” Ramirez said.

The video has since received a large response on social media, and it is trending on TikTok and Facebook, as of Sunday.

To learn more about the cafe, or to see its full menu, visit its Facebook page here.

RELATED: San Antonio has a Nestle Toll House Cafe