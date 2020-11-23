Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 22: Officials report 567 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District officials reported 73,882 total COVID-19 cases and 1,335 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 567 new cases as of Sunday.

No new deaths were reported today. However, a backlog of 17 deaths, ranging from July 8 - Nov. 6 and 272 deaths reported by other health officials were added to the total number in the county.

City officials also reported that 492 patients are hospitalized, 165 are in the intensive care unit and 84 are on ventilators.

There are 14% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.