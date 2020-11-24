Billionaire Getty heir died in San Antonio hotel over the weekend, sources say

SAN ANTONIO – A billionaire heir was found unresponsive in a hotel room Friday in San Antonio.

John Gilbert Getty died Friday, and according to a report from TMZ, there is no foul play suspected in his death.

Getty, 52, was the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. The family’s estimated net worth, according to Forbes was $5.4 billion as of July 2015.

A family spokesperson released a statement to People that said, “With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty. John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy. His brother, Andrew, predeceased John. John’s mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September.”

Andrew Getty died of meth intoxication in 2015 and Ann died from a heart attack two months ago, TMZ reported.

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office who was unable to disclose any information in regard to Getty’s death.

