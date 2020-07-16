Former KSAT anchor Rosenda Rios dies after battle with cancer

SAN ANTONIO – Former KSAT reporter and anchor Rosenda Rios has died after a battle with cancer.

She died Thursday in Houston where she had been receiving treatment. Rios battled cancer over the last year, beating it once, only for it to return.

Rios worked at KSAT from 2000 to 2010, covering a variety of stories from breaking news to Spurs championships. She anchored the weekend newscasts and was part of the KSAT Defenders Investigative Team. Her “What’s Driving You Crazy” franchise was very popular with viewers.

Before coming to KSAT, Rios was already a well-respected journalist having worked in radio and television in Austin and San Antonio. After KSAT, she went to USAA where she worked as the lead digital content manager over the last decade.

“Rosenda is one of the kindest, most generous women I’ve ever worked with. She lived her life with gusto, fiercely loved her family and friends, and never stopped being a member of the extended KSAT family. I will miss her beautiful smile and her infectious laugh, and will always be grateful for the time she spent as part of the KSAT12 News team,” said KSAT News Director Bernice Kearney.

During Thursday’s 9 a.m. newscast, KSAT anchors Mark Austin and Stephanie Serna paid tribute to Rios.

Serna called Rios “one of the kindest people I’ve ever worked with.”

Austin remembered Rios as “loving, kind, compassionate, a consummate professional, a mentor and one of the most positive people I’ve ever known.”

Rios is survived by her husband, former KSAT photojournalist Larry Burns and her sons Gabriel and Noah.