Man riding bicycle shot multiple times, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot while riding a bicycle late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Micklejohn Walk Street not far from North Zarzamora Street and Culebra Road after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, the man was shot multiple times while he was riding his bike.

Police said two suspects were seen running through a nearby apartment complex shortly after the shots were fired.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting is not known.