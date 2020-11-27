Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ranked as nation’s best governor for keeping state’s spending low, study finds

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is being named the nation’s best governor due to his efforts to keep the state’s spending low, according to a study by Laffer Associates and the American Legislative Exchange Council.

The study ranked all 50 governors in the U.S. based on a state’s tax and education policies, union regulations, handling of COVID-19 funds, welfare spending, and a state’s overall spending levels.

Gov. Abbott is in his second term as Texas governor and received his ranking “due to his commitment to fiscal conservatism and free market policies,” according to the study.

Texas was found to have one of the strongest state economies in the U.S. with the “second highest net in-migration of new residents in any state.” With the state’s low spending, the study said Texas was more prepared for the financial impact from COVID-19 than 40 other states.

“Gov. Abbott’s insistence on saving state resources for a rainy day enabled Texas to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 crisis without endangering state finances and protect taxpayers at the same time,” the study says.

As coronavirus cases and deaths are seeing an uptick in the state of Texas and across the nation, the governor is staying on course with his strategy to not impose a lockdown, but to claw back reopenings regionally, based on hospitalizations.

The mask order is still in effect in the state; however, local officials are still wanting more authority to impose safety restrictions to curb the spread, according to a recent Texas Tribune report.

Texas isn’t the only state seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases and deaths; however, some states are imposing tighter restrictions.

Gov. Abbott was followed in the study by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who came in second, and South Dakota Gov. Kriti Noem, who was in third.

