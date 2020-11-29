Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 28: Leaders report 629 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new virus-related death

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 78,411 total COVID-19 cases and 1,344 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,661 new cases in three days. One new death was reported.

According to Mayor Ron Nirenberg, 812 new cases were reported on Nov. 25, 220 cases were reported on Nov. 26, and 629 cases were reported Saturday, totaling 1,661 new cases.

COVID-19 Update - November 28 Most testing sites were closed on Thursday, but the total case count reflects all reports...

Health officials also reported that 548 patients are hospitalized, 172 are in the intensive care unit and 92 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

A curfew for San Antonio is still in effect, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. that will extend through Monday, Nov. 30.

People will not be allowed to gather outside of their household during the imposed curfew, except for when seeking goods or services from a business.

Restaurants will also be required to close for dine-in services at 10 p.m. They may continue to offer drive-thru, curbside or takeout service once the curfew begins after 10 p.m.

There was no city coronavirus briefing on Thursday or Friday of this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.