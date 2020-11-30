Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 29: Leaders report 888 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 80,057 total COVID-19 cases and 1,357 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 888 new cases as of Sunday. No new deaths were reported.

The total case count also includes a backlog of 758 cases, according to health officials. The total death count includes a backlog of 13 deaths, ranging from July 8th - November 10.

Health officials also reported that 582 patients are hospitalized, 178 are in the intensive care unit and 96 are on ventilators. There are 15% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.

A curfew for San Antonio is still in effect, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. that will extend through Monday, Nov. 30.

People will not be allowed to gather outside of their household during the imposed curfew, except for when seeking goods or services from a business.

Restaurants will also be required to close for dine-in services at 10 p.m. They may continue to offer drive-thru, curbside or takeout service once the curfew begins after 10 p.m.

