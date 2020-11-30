47ºF

Local News

Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 29: Leaders report 888 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are 15% of staffed beds and 67% of ventilators available

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: coronavirus, san antonio, Ron Nirenberg, Nelson Wolff, colleen bridger
Medical personnel administer COVID-19 testing at a drive-through site, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Medical personnel administer COVID-19 testing at a drive-through site, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 80,057 total COVID-19 cases and 1,357 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 888 new cases as of Sunday. No new deaths were reported.

The total case count also includes a backlog of 758 cases, according to health officials. The total death count includes a backlog of 13 deaths, ranging from July 8th - November 10.

Health officials also reported that 582 patients are hospitalized, 178 are in the intensive care unit and 96 are on ventilators. There are 15% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.

A curfew for San Antonio is still in effect, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. that will extend through Monday, Nov. 30.

People will not be allowed to gather outside of their household during the imposed curfew, except for when seeking goods or services from a business.

Restaurants will also be required to close for dine-in services at 10 p.m. They may continue to offer drive-thru, curbside or takeout service once the curfew begins after 10 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the curfew.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: