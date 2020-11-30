KSAT12 announces new traffic anchor for Good Morning San Antonio

KSAT12′s VP/GM Phil Lane and News Director Bernice Kearney have announced that Samuel King will be joining Stephanie Serna, Mark Austin and Mike Osterhage on the weekday editions of “Good Morning San Antonio” effective December 2, 2020.

King is currently a transportation reporter with the NPR radio station in Austin. He has also served as a public radio reporter in Kansas City, and worked at TV stations in New York; Minneapolis; Tyler, Texas; Montgomery, Alabama; and Jacksonville, Florida.

While his duties will include anchoring traffic coverage in the No. 1 morning show in South Texas, he’ll also handle the transportation beat and cover stories on San Antonio and Bexar County’s growth-driven traffic problems, as well as VIA’s new referendum that voters approved in November. (Have questions or issues you want Samuel to dig into? Let us know here.)

GMSA Traffic officers Marcus Trujillo and Nick Soliz will be leaving us to focus on their SAPD careers and to spend more time with their families.

“We could not be more thankful to Officers Trujillo and Soliz as they have given us an authoritative voice on GMSA and have guided many San Antonians during their morning commute,” said Bernice Kearney. “We will be forever grateful for their professionalism and we truly feel like we’re losing members of the family, but we know we will always be in touch.”

VP/GM Phil Lane continued, “While we will greatly miss our SAPD friends, we’re very happy to expand our traffic coverage to include reporting on the great transportation issues facing San Antonio with the city’s enormous growth. We look forward to continuing our tradition of being the place where viewers can Expect More in the morning and all day long.”

“Good Morning San Antonio” airs Monday - Friday from 4:30 a.m. -7 a.m., followed by “Good Morning America” from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m., and “GMSA @9” rounds out the morning news.

All of KSAT12 News can be found streaming live on KSAT.com, on the KSAT-TV streaming app found on smart TVs and other devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire. You can also watch them on our YouTube channel.