Owner of SA’s only Nestle Toll House Cafe says it’s here to stay after receiving overwhelming public support

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s only Nestle Toll House Cafe is officially here to stay after seeing an influx of customers over the last week, according to owner Sherry Ramirez.

This comes after Ramirez made a plea to the community on Nov. 22, asking for support after COVID-19 slowed down her business. The cafe is located at 6626 W. Loop 1604 in San Antonio, near Culebra Commons, and it specializes in sweets and coffee.

Ramirez gave thanks to her customers in a video on social media Sunday evening for saving her cafe and her staff.

“Thank you San Antonio for the save!! Not only did you save our cafe, but you raised over $200 for the San Antonio Food Bank — That’s 1,400 meals! Thank you so, so much!” Ramirez said in a social media post.

Ramirez said she will be donating a check of over $200 to the San Antonio Food Bank to cover 1,400 meals on Monday, which was raised from the additional funds she received from the influx of customers over the last week.

“Not only did you help to save my staff and little cafe, but you raised over $200. That’s 1,400 meals that you gave to the food bank,” Ramirez said. “...We never expected this much support.”

Whether you have a craving for a cookie or have a special occasion coming up, Ramirez said the cafe is still always ready to serve any and all needs. And now, it’s here to stay.

“All of our customers become our family and we want to treat you well. Again, if you need anything... please feel free to reach out to me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Ramirez is a retired military veteran who served more than 36 years as a registered nurse and acute care nurse practitioner in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Ramirez said she decided to open the cafe to help spread some positivity in the Alamo City.

