Woman found sleeping in man’s Windcrest home cut him when he told her to leave, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut a man from his neck to his chest inside his Windcrest home, causing him to be hospitalized, according to police.

Nicole Lynn Polivchak, 52, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury following the incident on Saturday, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest affidavit states the homeowner returned to his Windcrest home around 6:30 p.m. to find his inside lights on, “which was uncommon.”

He went to his bedroom and found his belongings in disarray, the affidavit states, and then he went to check on his daughter’s room.

There, police said, he found Polivchak asleep.

Investigators do not indicate how she gained entry, but did state Polivchak is a friend to the man’s ex-girlfriend.

The affidavit states the man then left his home to cash a check and to “avoid a confrontation” with Polivchak.

He returned home and began playing loud music in his bedroom, the affidavit states. He then heard glass breaking, turned down the music and yelled at Polivchak to leave, according to investigators.

He confronted the woman after he heard more glass breaking.

The affidavit states he told Polivchak that he was going to call the police, which caused her “to become enraged.”

Polivchak allegedly slashed the man from his lower neck to the center of his chest, possibly with a piece of broken glass, police said.

The man grabbed a broom handle and told the woman to leave. The affidavit states Polivchak left the house and waited by the garage “for her ride.”

The stabbing victim left his house to get help from a nearby fire department. When he was unable to get help, he returned home and had an Uber take him to a hospital.

Police said he received six stitches each in his neck area and chest.

Records show Polivchak was arrested Sunday and her bond was set at $50,000. A charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury is a second-degree felony.

